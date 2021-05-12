Early Morning Rockwood Wreck Requires Extrication

A Single car wreck in Rockwood this morning required extrication of the female driver but she escaped without injury. According to Rockwood Sgt. Dewayne Gray, a 2016 Ford Explorer traveling West on East Wheeler Street around 7:30 AM today (Wednesday, May 12, 2021), ran off the left side of the street after hydroplaning, and came to a controlled rest almost onto it’s side trapping the driver She was identified as 22-year-old Garcyn Jones from Rockwood. The street had to be shut down to allow Rockwood Fire and Police officials to hook up a cable to their rig to stabilize the SUV until she was removed. No charges and no injuries in the accident.

In other emergency traffic Rockwood Fire Department, Rockwood police, and Roane County ambulance were sent to the Village Apartments where a man was un-responsive.

An ambulance and first responders about 30 minutes later were sent to a home on Black Jack Road where it was reported that a woman needed medical attention after catching her hair on fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

