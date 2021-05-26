Dorothy McGhee, age 95, Oak Ridge

Dorothy McGhee passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Sunday, May 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Dorothy was born on September 14, 1925 to George and Mattie Smith.

Dorothy McGhee graduated from Jellico High School. She married John McGhee, Jr. in 1946 and began a wonderful family. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1958. She was a Christian by faith and attended Heritage Fellowship church in Oak Ridge. Dorothy McGhee was most known for her delicious cooking, serving Oak Ridge for 31 years as Dot’s Catering.

Dorothy McGhee is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mattie Smith; her husband, John McGhee Jr., her brothers, George Smith Jr. and Charles Edward Smith; her sisters Mary Webb, Betty Stanfill, and Carolyn Parrott; and her grandson Michael McGhee.

Dorothy McGhee is survived by her son, Carlos McGhee, her daughter, Diane Ritter (Kevin Kidd), sister Lois Griffith, and her grandchildren: Terry McGhee, Karah Tull (David Tull), and Christopher McGhee. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Brady, Caleb, Tyler, Carson, Faith, Logan, Kennedy, and Shepherd; special niece, Andrea McGhee, special friend, Lynn Parris, and a host of other beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Fellowship Church, 121 N. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge TN, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., with Gene Nivens and Jason Sharpe officiating. Internment will take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at The Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Heritage Fellowship Church, 121 N. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dorothy M McGhee please visit our Sympathy Store.

