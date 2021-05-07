Dorothy L. Price, 93

Dorothy L. Price passed from this life Tuesday, May 5, 2021 at her home, due to cardiac arrest. She was born December 22, 1927 in Sevier County. She is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Roe Price; her parents, Rebecca Jane Ward Lowe and Luther Thomas Lowe; sisters, Mollie Lowe Proffitt (Eugene) and Ruby Lowe Ogle (Dana); brothers, Fred Lowe, Carl Lowe (Norah), and Kenneth Lowe (Marie) all of Sevier County.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Price of Mt. Juliet, Joe N. Price of Philadelphia, TN., Patricia Scandlyn (Benny) of Harriman; granddaughters are Sarah Price Amos (Ronnie) of Vonore,​ JoEllen Price Krupp (Jeff) of Westfield, IN., and Rebecca Scandlyn of Harriman; great-grandchildren include Kiersten and Keegan Krupp, Norah Yvonne and Brinkley Roe Krupp, Cannon and Carrington Amos; several nieces and nephews as well.

“Miss Dorothy” was a proud graduate of Sevier County High Class of 1946. Professing her faith in Christ at an

early age, she joined Middle Creek Church.

The interment will be at Middle Creek Cemetery. At her request, there will be a graveside service only at 2:00 pm, Monday, May 10, 2021 with Tom Ballard officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in her name to Pleasant Hill Church, 419 Paint Rock Valley Road, Philadelphia, TN., 37846.

Online registration book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in

charge of all the arrangements.

