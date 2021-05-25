Donald Omer Cox, Wartburg

Donald Omer Cox, age 82, passed away May 24, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a loving father, and Papa who loved the outdoors and loved being around his family. He enjoyed his retirement from General Motors.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann Cox; parents, Elmer Cox & Hazel Bunch; brothers, Jack, Ronnie and Joseph Cox.

He is survived by his children, Teresa (Rod) Bond, Donald (Christine) Cox, Hazel (Todd) Holler, James Cox, Marsha (Mitchell) Young, Kevin Cox and loving grandson, Jason Lee Cox; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; sisters, Aleen Mills, Mary Ruth Wilder, Dottie Flynn, and Bessie Russell; brothers, Tommy and Huey Cox; special friend, Barbara Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

No services are scheduled at this time. Special thanks to Rev. Lee Young.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald Omer Cox.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Cox, of Wartburg, please visit our floral store.

