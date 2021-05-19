Deanna Jessica Jeffers, Clinton

Deanna Jessica Jeffers went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7th, 2021 at her residence in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.



She was born on August the 7th, 1977 in Orlando, Florida to David and Dora Jeffers. To her family and friends, she was known as Jessica. While living most of her adolescent years living in Orlando, FL she achieved Most Valuable Soccer player of the year for The Soccer Magazine. She ran track and played soccer at Carver Middle School, Orlando FL. Her and her family moved to Clinton, TN in 1992. She graduated in 1995 from Clinton High School, Clinton, TN. In 2018 she began an adventure with her life partner living in South Dakota.



Jessica loved being a mother most of all to her children and watching them grow. She enjoyed different music genre, dancing, shopping, cooking, meeting new people (she never met a stranger), exploring and learning about different cultures.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Jeffers; sister Delores Ann Sharp; son’s Ryland Jackson Allison, and Russell Dwayne Wallace III.



Those left to cherish her memories are Father, David Jeffers (Diane); brother, David Wayne Jeffers (Brooke), life partner, Dwayne Wallace; Son, Jesse James Riggs; daughter’s Ashlee Dakota Riggs (father, James Riggs), Kaydence Destinee Allison (father, Mike Allison), Kierra Haven Jeffers; granddaughter Emberlee Denora Riggs; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday May 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, TN. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Marlin Hotle officiating. Graveside services will be held at Woodhaven Cemetery on Friday, May 21st at 10:00.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessica Jeffers, please visit our floral store.

