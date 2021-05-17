David ‘Scooter’ Lee, Harriman

David ‘Scooter’ Lee, age 44 of Harriman passed away May 14, 2021. He was a
member of Sugar Grove Valley Baptist Church. Scooter enjoyed watching sports and
spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bill Lunsford, Mary Helen Lunsford, and
Jim Lunsford.
He is survived by his mother: Deborah Satterfield.
Brothers and sisters: Susan Anderson, Michael Lee, Becca Phillis, and Casey Satterfield.
14 nieces and nephews.
2 great nieces.
And many friends and loved ones.
The family will have a private service.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Lee family.
