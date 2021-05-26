David Lee Houston, Deer Lodge

David Lee Houston, age 45, of Deer Lodge, Tn passed away May 24, 2021. He was our dear and loving child.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Houston; grandparents, Joe and Ruby Houston and Reed and Rena Aytes all of Deer Lodge.

He is survived by his parents, Lee and Nancy Houston of Deer Lodge; son, Austin Lee Houston; sisters, Amanda Ann Houston and Pamela Carney and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

David will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 28, 2021 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Adams Hill Baptist Church in Deer Lodge with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Wilson and Bro. Wayne Matthews officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Hill Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Lee Houston.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Houston, of Deer Lodge, please visit our floral store.

