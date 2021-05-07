David Laxton Named Police Chief for Town of Oliver Springs

The Town Council of Oliver Springs, after some 20 minutes of discussion, decided to stay within the police department ranks and hire one of their own as the new police chief. The council unanimously approved the hiring of 16-year employee and now former Captain with the force, David Laxton, as the new chief.

Alderman James Brummett made the motion and the rest of the council agreed that Laxton should be given the title of Police Chief. He had been interim Chief for the past 6 weeks after Kenneth Morgan was relieved of his duties by Mayor Cox in late March, but that has now been settled as the town accepted an agreement with Morgan to accept his retirement effective tonight.

