David John Bjornstad, Oak Ridge

David John Bjornstad passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Monday, May 17, 2021.


David John Bjornstad was born in Fargo, North Dakota to Orrin and Louise Bjornstad. David graduated from Moorehead State and Syracuse University. David worked at Oak Ridge National Lab for over 40 years before he retired. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family and at his lake home on Middle Cormorant Lake in Minnesota.


David John Bjornstad is preceded in death by his parents Orrin and Louise Bjornstad. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Smith Bjornstad; his daughter Kristine (Danny) Davis, and sons Brett (Jennifer) Bjornstad, and Randy (Kelli) Bjornstad; grandchildren: Hunter, Jarrett, Sydney, Emma, Davis, and Houston Bjornstad. A Receiving of Friends will be held at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home on Monday, May 24th, 2021 at 11:30 am with a Service of Remembrance to follow at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home

