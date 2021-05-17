Daryel Glen Lee Sr, Clinton

Daryel Glen Lee, Sr., age 74, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord May 14, 2021. He was born June 13, 1946, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Daryel was a member of First Baptist Church of Concord and a veteran of the US Army. He served from March 1966 to March 1968 with the 4th Infantry Division in Plekiu. Daryel earned several service medals for his time in Vietnam. Upon completion of his time in the Army, Daryel relocated to Oak Ridge, Tennessee and began his career in automotive customer service as a Service Manager/Service Adviser with various auto dealers in the area including Dean Stallings Ford, King Ford, and Ted Russell Ford. Daryel formed many lifelong friendships and helped so many customers over the years. In the last few years, he served for a brief time as a Certified VA Consultant, helping many fellow Veterans attain their VA compensations. Daryel was a member of the American Pool Players Association for approximately 30 years, having played for and, in many cases, captained various teams, including Leisure World, Rack & Run, TJ’s Sports Bar, and Jefferson Terminal.

Daryel was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. and Monta B. Lee, and sisters, Paula Logan and Frances Lee. Survivors include his only son, Daryel Lee, Jr, brother, Tom and wife Vita, two sisters, Ramona Sue Bell and husband Bob, and Johnnie Kirby and husband Bob, and many nephews and nieces who were all special to him.

At Daryel’s request, there will be no services.

Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

