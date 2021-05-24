Dan “Gary” Garrison Hayes SR, Rocky Top

Dan “Gary” Garrison Hayes SR., age 71, of Rocky Top, TN passed away at his home on May 20, 2021. Gary was born on December 1, 1949 in Briceville, TN to the late Kenneth Cleveland and Charlotte Faye (Stonecipher) Hayes.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam from January 1970 to April 1971. He worked as a coal miner for 15 years, at Bodyguard for several years and eventually retired from the Oak Ridge School system. Gary was many things to many people. Most importantly he was a loving and passionate father and grandfather, a son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and coach to name a few. He loved coffee, fishing, music and sports. He was a man who had big dreams and was always motivating and encouraging those around him to go after their dreams. He was always there for his family. He went above and beyond to show those close to him that he cared, including showing up at the grandkids sporting events in the heat or rain and driving to NC to visit and show support. He was a man who would go out of his way any chance he could, but never wanted the recognition.

Gary is survived by his son, Dan (Crystal) Hayes Jr. of Rocky Top; daughter, Shelly (Rob) Majoy of Summerfield, NC; grandchildren, Garrison, Grant, Grace, Gavin and Halle; sisters, Gail (Archie) Seiber and Kendra Elliot; brother, Kenneth Hayes.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Weatherford, Carolyn Parsons and Brenda Huckaby and brothers Dave and Jim Hayes.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. The services will be officiated by Pastor Wayne Phillips and Archie Seiber. A military graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville at 10am. http://www.holleygamble.com

