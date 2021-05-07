Charlie Benjamine Burris, Lake City

Charlie Benjamine Burris, of Lake City, TN passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born December 13, 1929 in Briceville/Anderson County, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Fay (Harmon) Burris of Lake City, TN who he married June 20, 1959; beloved son, B. Shane Burris & the newest member of their family, his Maltipoo dog, Tyson Burris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Spurgon & Lillie Isabelle (Seiber) Burris, sisters, Nora Mae Byrd, Elsie Phillips, & Ora Lee Roysden; brothers, Albert Glea Burris, Alvin McKinley Burris, & Condy Everette Burris.

He attended school at Seiber Flats and Briceville Elementary, and graduated from Lake City High School.

Ben entered into the United States Marine Corp, April 8, 1952 and discharged as Corporal (E-3), April 8, 1954 in Memphis, TN. His tour of duties allowed him to travel all parts of the world while serving on USS Pittsburgh (CA-72)

He was employed with Union Carbide & Martin Marietta Energy Systems, Inc. for 36 years & listed today as Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC as a supervisor in Quality Service Division and retired June 30, 1992. After his retirement he was employed part-time for M.K. Ferguson, & (ETE) East TN Engineering, Inc., Oak Ridge, TN & finally retiring October 7, 2016.

Ben was initiated as a member of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492, Lake City, TN on January 19, 1960 and was a 61-year member. Ben had been a member of Lake City Jaycees, Lake City Optimist Club, and became an instructor in the Tennessee Hunter and Firearms Safety Program.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency awarded the Certificate of Excellence to Charlie B. Burris for outstanding contribution as an instructor in Tennessee Hunter Education Program. The International Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and the National Rifle Association, September 14, 1977 proclaimed the organization Number One in North America. He was an avid sportsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling.

He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Clear Branch Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Briceville, TN, and First Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.

The family had a private graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden. If by chance you wish to pay your respect, donate to a charitable cause such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Shriner Children’s Hospital, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492, 103 Pearl Street, Lake City, TN 37769, or the charity of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

