Charles Wesley “Chuck” Hill, Clinton

Captain Charles Wesley “Chuck” Hill received his wings to the eternal flight line on April 27, 2021. He passed away at home, with God as his companion. Born on April 8, 1936 to Floyd Temple Hill and Margaret Louise McCoy Hill, he was a life long resident of Clinton, Tennessee. He was a standout athlete in basketball and football at Clinton High School from which he graduated in 1955. He enlisted in the United states Air Force thereafter and served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.

He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife Joyce Hill. He is survived by family and special friends.

Chuck lived a vital and long life in pursuit of his many passions. As an athlete, he received his Tour Card to the Professional Golf Association, and played his first tournament with Jack Nicholas. He loved regaling his friends with stories from the tour and the many famous golfers he knew. He played golf with friends well into his 80’s.

Possessing a lilting tenor voice, he sang professionally in many of Las Vegas’s casinos and nightclubs. He knew and sang along side of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Wayne Newton and others. He had numerous tales of his exploits with the stars, notably Elvis Presley, which he happily related to anyone who would ask about those years of his life.

Growing up in Tennessee, he gained a love of the mountains and water. He was an avid fan of UT Sports and a more passionate devotee of sailing. Throughout his adult years he always had a sailboat and the gold anchor which hung on a chain around his neck testified to his love of the water. He once sailed around the world with his first mate Joyce, in a 27-foot sloop. His last sailing adventure was in the Caribbean islands in the summer 2018.

By far his greatest passion was flying. He was a pilot during the Korean Conflict and flew professionally as a Captain commercially and corporately. He served as chief pilot and general manager of numerous flight companies. He served his country and the airline industry till his retirement as an FAA Safety Inspector. He was at home in the cockpit well into his 80’s. Released from the surly bonds of earth he now flies on the wings of angels in the eternal blue yonder.

A graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Cemetery, on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 am. Friends and family should meet for the funeral procession at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton, Tennessee 37716, at 10:30 am.

