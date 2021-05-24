Charles Edward “Ratchet” Teague Jr, Harriman

Charles Edward “Ratchet” Teague Jr, age 55 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on November 11th, 1965 in Harriman. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved his red truck and his sweet dog, Mollie. He is preceded in death by his parents: Eddie & Brenda Teague; Aunt: Troubles Butler; Uncle; David Teague; Grandparents: Spencer & Ruby Teague, Jack & Mattie Pogue. He is survived by:

Wife: Kimberly Teague of Harriman, TN

Sons: Charlie Teague of Harriman, TN

Tucker Teague of Harriman, TN

Brother: Jackie Teague (Kym) of Harriman, TN

Aunts: Linda Rollins (Robert) of Harriman, TN

Linda Kay Cheek of Rockwood, TN

Uncle: Rusty Pogue of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Jackie Combs of Kingston, TN

Father and Mother-in-law: Jim & Elizabeth Gaudi of Kingston, TN

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at 12:00 pm in the Sugar Grove Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Charles Edward “Ratchet” Teague Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

