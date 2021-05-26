Cecil William Hickey, Rockwood

Mr. Cecil William Hickey, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born May 25, 1961, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Cecil was a carpenter by trade and was also an installer with Extreme Broadband for several years. He enjoyed woodworking, making walking canes, and watching old westerns. Most of all he loved his family. He was a good man, very loving, and always had a smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Hickey and Rowena Estelle Howard Hickey, and special nephew, Jesse Shipwash.

Survivors include:

Wife: Angie Hickey of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Diane Shipwash of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Rick Hickey (Karen) of Rockwood, TN

Nephews and Nieces: Jake Shipwash (Jeanelle) of Rockwood, TN

Jordan Hickey of Rockwood, TN

Madison Hickey of Rockwood, TN

Alex Hickey of Rockwood, TN

Step-Daughter: Heather Johnston of Midtown, TN

Step-Brother: Eric Johnston of Sevierville, TN

And several other family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and memorial services will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Cecil William Hickey.

