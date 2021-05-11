Carl Truman Bellon, Oak Ridge

Mr. Carl Truman Bellon, age 74 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at NHC of Oak Ridge after a long illness. He was born on April 27, 1947, in Henning, TN, to Joseph Alfred Bellon and Sarah Jane Coker Bellon. He had worked in the auto parts industry for many years and was a faithful member of the New Life Church of the Nazarene in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alfred Bellon and Sarah Jane Coker Bellon; daughter Melissa Ann Bellon; wife Judy Bellon; sisters Joyce M. Cline and Minna J. Williams.

He is survived by: step-daughters Gina Smith and Teresa Smith; sisters Patricia A. Cooper and Laura J. Gilpin.

The services will be held at the New Life Church of the Nazarene at 200 Lafayette Dr., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Receiving of Friends is on Monday, May 10, from 6-7:00pm with a service following at 7:00pm. with Pastor Keith Robinson officiating. Graveside services will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 11, at 11:00am.

