Carl Douglas Bolling, Oliver Springs

Carl Douglas Bolling, age 61, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Carl was a United States Marine Corps veteran, a truck driver for over 25 years, a loving husband, proud father and papaw. Carl was a hard-working man who made many sacrifices to see his family was always taken care of. He enjoyed many things in life but by far his favorite was being a papaw.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Alice Bolling of Deer Lodge, and grandson Gentry Jackson. He is survived by wife Tammy Bolling; son, Christopher Bolling and wife Rachel of Clinton, TN; daughter, Amber Jackson and husband Dennis of Harriman, TN; granddaughters, Paisley and Stella Jackson; sister, Tina Hollingsworth and husband Charles of Oak Ridge, TN; and many other special nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony with military honors to follow, which will be publicly announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider giving the gift of life and register as an organ and tissue donor. You may register at Donatelifetn.org if you wish to do so. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

