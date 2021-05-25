Brenda Gail Morrison Citty, Knoxville

Mrs. Brenda Gail Morrison Citty, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021. She was born in Harriman, TN on February 27, 1947 and grew up in Kingston. Brenda attended Roane County High School and worked in various fields, including nursing. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Alan Citty.

Her parents: Roy & Grace Morrison.

Nephew: Randy Norton.

Niece: Stacie Johnson.

She is survived by her son: Victor Poole.

One daughter: Danice Poole Fry of San Diego, CA.

Four grandchildren: Cody & wife Tamara Poole, Kristen Poole, Zachary Rang, Alexa and Brecklyn Fry.

Two great grandchildren: Jerzie and Oakey Poole.

Brother: Alvin Morrison.

Sister: Henrietta & Buddy Parker, Trula & James Norton, and Deanna Moses.

Four nephews: Tony and Nathan Moses, Wade Parker, and Brett Johnson.

The family will meet at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM for graveside service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Citty family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brenda Gail Citty, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

