BREAKING NEWS: Possible Plane Crash Near Rockwood Airport

UPDATE (9:45AM): Knox County Sheriff’s Department helicopter is on the way to help with the search. It is reported that LifeStar is in the area searching as well. Cumberland County authorities have a possible location using tail numbers that shows in the Old Hwy 28 area in a wood lined area. The search continues for the plane. An officer stated he was near the 2967 Old Hwy area and was searching.

Original Report: We are receiving reports of a single engine plane that has crashed near the Rockwood Airport. It is reported to have crashed 10 miles from the airport on the Morgan County side. Morgan County Rescue Squad has been called. We are working to get more details on this and will update you when we do.

