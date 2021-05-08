BREAKING NEWS: Lake City Middle School Football Coach Arrested for Sexual Battery

James T. Idles, 34, was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department today and was booked into the Anderson County Jail around 3:40pm on several counts of Sexual Battery. According to jail records he was released around 5:40pm. He was charged with 9 charges: 4 counts of Sexual Battery, 4 counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, and 1 count of Aggravated Sexual Battery. He had a $75,000 bond.
We are working to gather more information on this case and will pass it along as quick as we find out.
IDLES, JAMES T
Age: 34
Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON
Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date: 05/07/2021 03:40 PM
City: ROCKY TOP
Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
|Charge
|Bond
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|3000
|SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|9000
|SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|9000
|AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|9000