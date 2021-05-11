Billie Sue Riggs, Rockwood

Mrs. Billie Sue Riggs, age 62 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on September 15th, 1958 in Rhode Island. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church and drove a school bus for the Rockwood schools for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred & Mildred Woodall; and Sister: Patty Guinn. She is survived by:

Husband: Wade Riggs of Rockwood, TN

Son: Wally Riggs of Clinton, TN

Daughter: Katie Bennett of Dayton, TN

Grandchildren: Haley, Brody, Ethan, Aceon, Bentley, and Sadie

Niece & Nephew: Tracy & Thomas

And several other extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 12:15 PM in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger & Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Billie Sue Riggs.

