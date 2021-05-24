Billie Melissa Rose, Ten Mile

Billie Melissa Rose, age 46, of Ten Mile, TN passed away suddenly on May 20th, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was a graduate of Tellico Plains High School and the Tennessee Technology Center’s Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Melissa was an active member of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville, TN. At Faith Promise, Melissa served in many different ministries including Groups, Information, Greeting and Next Steps.

Melissa lived out her faith and love of Jesus Christ by having a heart for others and always loving others before herself. Melissa was passionate about time with her family and dedicated her life to loving them. Melissa enjoyed family time activities such as camping and days on the lake with family and friends. Melissa enjoyed her time in the garden and cooking for the ones she loved.

Preceded in death by her parents Blake and Dorothy Young.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William Howie Rose; daughter, Samantha Jayde Rose; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Debbie Rose; brother-in-law, Travis Rose; sisters; Pam Packett and her husband Rodney, Linda Akins and her husband Danny, Vickie Raper and her husband Robbie, Shannon Harris and her husband Tracy, and numerous nieces and nephews; Special friends from her Faith Promise Small Group, Leann and David Sohm, Susan and Don Blackburn, Lisa and Jeff Packett, Amy Kealing, Frances and Wayne Brooks, Janet and Larry Sather, Becky and Roger Efferson, Ann Simmons, Dee Walker, and Gail Dockins.

Funeral 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Faith Promise Church 10740 Faith Promise Lane Knoxville, TN 37931. Interment 11:00 a.m. Monday at Rose Fuller Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Rose Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Billie Melissa Rose please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

