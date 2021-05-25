Barbara Ruth Woltman, 80

Barbara Ruth Woltman, age 80, passed away on May 22, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. Her last couple of days were spent with her three children, who were able to all be together for the first time since 2019.

Barbara was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she played the piano and the organ for many years. Barbara worked as a telephone operator early in her life, in the school cafeteria where her kids went to school and was a stay at home mom. Her greatest passions were playing the piano and organ and her family, especially her children and grandchildren. The most important thing in life to her was her family. She was an amazing mom, grandma, sister, and friend to many.

Barbara loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She made sure to never waste a moment with them. Her four eldest grandchildren got the Grandma who lived in a different state than them but got to visit as often as possible. She always made the most of her time with them; teaching them everything they needed to know about gardening and even letting them help in the garden each year. Along with her late husband, took them on road trips, taught them how to read a map, attempted to teach them how to cook (a favorite of her eldest grandchild’s was her fried green tomatoes), helped them catch lighting bugs in a jar, shared so much life advice, did her best to make them the best humans they could be in the times she got with them and much more. With a 7 year age gap between Mikayla, the youngest for many years, and Barbara, the eldest of her three local siblings, the younger grandchildren got many of the same things but were very blessed to also have the gift of time with grandma. Living just down the lane from her, they got to experience so many days and adventures with her. They got the grandma who filled in as a mom when needed, who taught them things a dad couldn’t, went to as many events as possible, and more. Barbara never wasted a moment with her grandchildren. She always treated life as the precious blessing it is and did her best to make sure those she met did the same.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard “Dick” Woltman in 2018, her parents, Ralph and Mary McNeely, sister Myrtle Tudor, and brother Jim McNeely.

Barbara leaves behind many loved ones: children Michael Woltman and wife Jobie (Cocoa, Florida), Cynthia “Cindy” Cox and husband Dave (Rockwood, Tennessee) and Stephen Woltman (Rockwood, Tennessee); her grandchildren Taylor Woltman and wife Cassandra, Niclas Woltman, Shelby Pratt, Mikayla Woltman, Barbara Woltman, Richard Woltman, and Marilee Woltman; sister Frances and husband Bob Whightsil (Illinois) and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 27th at 10am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Midtown (1658 Roane St. Hwy; Harriman, TN). Life is short and precious. Therefore, we ask that you consider honoring Barbara’s love of family by spending time doing something special with yours, ensuring that you tell them exactly how you feel about them.

