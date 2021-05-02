Anderson County Deputy Hit by Car in Oliver Springs

Update: Sheriff Russell Barker said that the deputy is doing good. His surgery went well. Laceration to the head, concussion and broke leg. Nothing life threatening. The deputy’s name is Stephen Carroll.

An Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by a car while in a foot pursuit of a wanted Federal Fugitive in Oliver Springs last night. We have very little information at this time other than it was a foot pursuit with a wanted Federal fugitive.

The deputy was airlifted to UT Medical Center with a leg injury, but at the time didn’t seem life threatening, according to Oliver Springs Interim Police Chief David Laxton.

Picture by Van Brown

The US Marshals Service was conducting a manhunt. No information if the fugitive was located or not.

We are attempting to learn more details and will pass them along when we get them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

