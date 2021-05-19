Accused Murderers Indicted for New Child Rape Charges

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Following an investigation by the Oak Ridge Police Department and indictments by the Anderson County Grand Jury, Sean S. Finnegan, age 53, and Rebecca E. Dishman, age 23, have each been charged with Two (2) counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child (applies when the alleged victim is eight (8) years of age or less) and Eighteen (18) counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. This newest case was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Sean S. Finnegan and Rebecca E. Dishman have been in custody on prior charges of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Rape, Abuse of Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. Additionally, Rebecca E. Dishman was charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery. Both are set to appear in the Anderson County Criminal Court on May 28, 2021 for Arraignment on these new charges.

Finnegan and Dishman were previously charged on August 4, 2020 following a search warrant at their shared residence at 318 E. Fairview Road in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Since that time, they have been held and remain in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC HAS AN EMERGENCY NEED FOR O NEGATIVE AND O POSITIVE BLOOD

Due to trauma events yesterday, we are critically low in O Negative and O Positive …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: