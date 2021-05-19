Accused Murderers Indicted for New Child Rape Charges

Following an investigation by the Oak Ridge Police Department and indictments by the Anderson County Grand Jury, Sean S. Finnegan, age 53, and Rebecca E. Dishman, age 23, have each been charged with Two (2) counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child (applies when the alleged victim is eight (8) years of age or less) and Eighteen (18) counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. This newest case was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Sean S. Finnegan and Rebecca E. Dishman have been in custody on prior charges of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Rape, Abuse of Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. Additionally, Rebecca E. Dishman was charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery. Both are set to appear in the Anderson County Criminal Court on May 28, 2021 for Arraignment on these new charges.

Finnegan and Dishman were previously charged on August 4, 2020 following a search warrant at their shared residence at 318 E. Fairview Road in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Since that time, they have been held and remain in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

