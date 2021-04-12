Woman escapes Roane Jail Sunday -recaptured in Rockwood’s Glen Alice Community

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed today that a female escaped Sunday morning from the jail. He said that Christy Dawn Hunter, a female inmate who was taking out garbage from the kitchen area, more than likely had it worked out to be picked up by an accomplice and she may have received assistance from other inmates who may have distracted the jailer until she was able to escape. According to Stockton, Hunter who was in jail for multiple offenses mostly theft charges, was looking at several years sentence. He said after a search by ground and air as the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter assisted in the search, located her off of Waldo Road near Rockwood. According to Stockton said she escaped because she wanted to see her grandchildren. Hunter will now face additional charges, including an additional felony charge of escape.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-14-2021
|04-13-2021
|$2,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Failure to Appear (felony)
|02-14-2021
|Criminal Court Wicks
|08-06-2021
|$40,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Failure to Appear (felony)
|02-14-2021
|Criminal Court Wicks
|08-06-2021
|$24,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Forgery (up to $1,000)
|02-14-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|04-06-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Identity Theft
|02-14-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|04-13-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
|02-14-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|04-13-2022
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Criminal Impersonation Other Than Law Enforcement
|02-14-2021
|04-13-2021
|$1,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|03-19-2021
|04-13-2021
|$5,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Escape (Felony)
|04-12-2021
|$200,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000