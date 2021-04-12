Woman escapes Roane Jail Sunday -recaptured in Rockwood’s Glen Alice Community

Brad Jones

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed today that a female escaped Sunday morning from the jail. He said that Christy Dawn Hunter, a female inmate who was taking out garbage from the kitchen area, more than likely had it worked out to be picked up by an accomplice and she may have received assistance from other inmates who may have distracted the jailer until she was able to escape. According to Stockton, Hunter who was in jail for multiple offenses mostly theft charges, was looking at several years sentence. He said after a search by ground and air as the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter assisted in the search, located her off of Waldo Road near Rockwood. According to Stockton said she escaped because she wanted to see her grandchildren. Hunter will now face additional charges, including an additional felony charge of escape.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Violation Of Probation/Parole02-14-2021 04-13-2021$2,500.00Appearance BondRoaneROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Failure to Appear (felony)02-14-2021Criminal Court Wicks08-06-2021$40,000.00Bail BondRoaneROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Failure to Appear (felony)02-14-2021Criminal Court Wicks08-06-2021$24,000.00Bail BondRoaneROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Forgery (up to $1,000)02-14-2021General Sessions Stevens04-06-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Identity Theft02-14-2021General Sessions Stevens04-13-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia02-14-2021General Sessions Stevens04-13-2022$1,000.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Criminal Impersonation Other Than Law Enforcement02-14-2021 04-13-2021$1,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Violation Of Probation/Parole03-19-2021 04-13-2021$5,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Escape (Felony)04-12-2021  $200,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

