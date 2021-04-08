William Clarence Whitehead Jr, Kingston

William Clarence Whitehead, Jr. age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home in Kingston, Tennessee.

Clarence was affectionately known as “Cotton” to many. He was a member of Bazeltown Baptist Church and worked at TVA for many years, then started his own Concrete Company. Clarence was no stranger to hard work. He worked concrete as long as he was able. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Whitehead, Sr. and Mary Ellen Johnson Whitehead, wife; Lorena Harrison Whitehead, Son; Kim Harrison Whitehead, brothers; Sam Whitehead and Tommy Whitehead, sisters; Edna Mae Roberts, Carolyn Russell, Grandsons; Michael and Marcus, Step Mother; Hattie Mae Roberts Whitehead.

Survivors Include:

Daughters & sons-in-law: Sherrion and Eugene Stokes of Kingston, TN.

Mary and Sam Foster of Kingston, TN.

Lisa Whitehead and Eric of Kingston, TN.

Daughters: Nola Whitehead of Kingston, TN.

Katherine Harrison of Oak Ridge, TN.

Son: Clarence Whitehead, Jr. of Kingston, TN.

Grandchildren: Jasmine Johnson, Jessica Whitehead, Kimshea Whitehead,

Brandon and Madison Whitehead, Checovoia and Josh Bruce,

Simone and Adam Bradshaw

Sister: Peggy Cozart and Gene Cozart Brother-in-law

Brothers: George Whitehead, James Roberts, Jackie and Felicia Roberts

Special Nieces: Teresa Wilkerson, Kate and Janic Harrison

Great-Grandchildren: Samson and Harlee Bradshaw, Gabe Bradshaw, Lucca Bruce,

Jazie and Jorie Johnson,

Clarence also leaves to cherish his memory several nieces and nephews.

Special Friends: Mike Simmons, Dennis Myers, Curtis Anderson, Tim Clark,

Dave Lane, Jim Walsham.

The family would like to send a Special thank you to Amedysis Home Health and Hospice.

Devoted care takers: Nola and Jessica whitehead

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside service will follow in the Braxton Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of William Clarence Whitehead, Jr.

