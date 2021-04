Wanda Fay Patterson Harness, Oliver Springs

Wanda Fay Patterson Harness, age 74, a lifelong resident of Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born June 3, 1946 in Anderson County.

She was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She worked for approximately twelve years for Fox Oldsmobile in Oak Ridge.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Harness; by a son, Roy Harness, and by parents: Rev. Roy Patterson and Thelma Patterson.

She is survived by a son, Norris Harness; by grandchildren: Blake Harness and wife, Jessica, Stone Harness, Gage Harness and wife, Kayla, Krystal Harness and husband, Jeff, Matthew Davis, Chad Vandergriff, and Zoey Ward; by great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Aria, Vada and Maddix Harness, Luke, Isaiah, and Kensley Harness, Peyton Davis, Emma Harrell, and Grayson Davis and Lucas Harness; by sisters: Emma Arwood and husband, Earl, Shirley Burgess and husband, Jerry and Rebecca Arwood and husband, Allen; by a special niece, Jerri Parks; by special friends: Ethel Morgan, the late Tattoo Crass, Sandra Vandergriff, Anna Hollenbaugh and by a host of extended family members and other special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, April 16, 2021 between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Burial and graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm at the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Please make memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for burial expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Harness family and we invite you to send a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

