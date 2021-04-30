UT Board of Trustees Executive Committee to Meet May 7

KNOXVILLE – The Executive Committee of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. CDT on May 7.



Following continued guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually with Board members participating electronically or by telephone. Interested individuals are encouraged to watch the meeting online. The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing; a link to the webcast will be available at tennessee.edu.



Items on the Executive Committee agenda include:

Update from the president

Appointment of a non-voting student member to the board

Appointment of a faculty member to the Education, Research and Service Committee

Proposed facility naming on the UT Knoxville campus

Anyone with a disability or otherwise needing assistance to attend this virtual meeting may contact the individuals listed below to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact may be made in writing, by email, or by telephone and should be received no later than 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 5.



The agenda and materials for the meeting are available at: https://trustees.tennessee.edu/upcoming/.



The University of Tennessee System distributes this notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.



