Upcoming Single-lane Closures on Spur for Maintenance Activity

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 29. Roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, culvert cleaning, and survey work in the tunnel. These temporary closures better ensure the safety of workers along the narrow shoulders on the heavily trafficked road.

The single-lane closures between April 12 and April 22 will begin daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday each week. During the week of April 26, the single-lane closures will occur near the tunnel on the northbound lanes of the Spur to allow for engineering and survey work. This work is expected to take two days and will occur between Monday, April 26 and Thursday, April 29, weather depending. Motorists are reminded to expect traffic delays, reduce speed, and use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

