Truck Wreck Closes I-40 for a Short Time Today (4/29/21)

Traffic westbound just west of the Kingston Lawnville Road exit of Interstate 40 was completely shut down after this tractor trailer jackknifed in the roadway. The driver said that he was attempting to miss another big truck in front of him. No one was injured following the 9am incident, but traffic for about 20 minutes westbound was directed off at The Gallaher Rd. exit and sent thru Kingston. Kingston Fire responded as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help in traffic control. The THP is working the wreck report. This Photo is compliments of Kingston Fire Captain Greg Cloyd

