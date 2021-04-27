Tracy Franklin Weeks, 63

Tracy Franklin Weeks started walking again when he reached Heaven on April 25, 2021.

Tracy is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jack and Barbara (Ritter) Weeks. He leaves behind his wife, Donna Crawford Weeks, daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Keith Helton and grandchildren Ben, Sam and Carolyn Copelin. Also left behind to mourn are two special aunts; Betty Hinkle and Laverne Ritter, uncles; Kenneth Hinkle, Henry Edmonds and Bill Weeks; and numerous cousins. Special thanks to beloved father-in-law Fred Crawford, sister-in-law Teri Byrd and cousins Debbie Lamb and Denise Potter. Much appreciation to the many staff members of the University of Tennessee Hospital, Wound Clinic, Family Physicians, Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care and service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the athletic department of Apostolic Christian School.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Solway Church of God Cemetery in Knoxville, TN for Tracy’s graveside service with Bishop Billy McCool officiating. A celebration of life for Tracy will be 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

