THP: One killed in motorcycle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in downtown LaFollette Wednesday night. Trooper Isaac Phillips reported that the crash occurred shortly before 7 pm when 42-year-old Missy Pebley of LaFollette had been riding her 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on South Tennessee Avenue when she came to the intersection with West Central Avenue. The report indicates that as she tried to make a left turn on to Central, she lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the left side of the roadway. After striking a curb and crossing over the sidewalk, the bike entered the parking lot of the People’s Bank of the South before finally coming to rest. Pebley was wearing a helmet but died on the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
Tags fatality LaFollette motorcycle crash South Tennessee Avenue Tennessee Highway Patrol THP
Check Also
Pedestrian Struck on Edgemoor Road
UPDATE 7:56pm Lifestar was canceled and the child was taken via ambulance. THP is the …