Thomas L. Queener, Clinton

Thomas L. Queener, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home in Clinton, TN. He was born on January 27, 1951. Thomas loved fishing, camping, boating, riding his motorcycle, being outside, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and went to work at Rexnord (Link Belt) as a Machine Operator which is what his career was for 43 years, before they moved.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gertrude Queener of Clinton, TN. Brother, James W. Queener, and sister, Patsy Lovett.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah V. Queener. Daughters, Theresa (Teri) Manning and Melissa (Missy) Edmondson. Brother, R.C. (Bobby) Queener of Knoxville, TN, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas has 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who he loves dearly. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



There are no memorial services planned at this time per the family’s request. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

