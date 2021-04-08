One of our Business neighbors here, in the Grove Center is on the move. Oak Ridge’s “The Other One Diner and
Dive” is moving from its current home in the historic Grove Center to a new location on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
The move was announced Tuesday on the eatery’s Facebook page. While they are moving to 1938 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the restaurant will be closed for the rest of this week. When it re-opens, it will be in the old Magnolia Tree restaurant.
The Other One on the Move
