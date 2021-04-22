Teresa Diane Lyons, Andersonville

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Teresa Diane Lyons, age 57, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Diane loved the beach, she loved to garden, and make crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her great-granddaughter holds a special place in her heart. Diane will be greatly missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Pointer and mother; daughter, April Bailey; brothers, James Pointer, Clarence Pointer Jr., Jesse Pointer.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Lyons of Andersonville, TN; son, J.B. Bailey JR. of Clinton, TN; daughter, Amanda Womack (Blake) of Clinton, TN; brother, Harold Pointer of Knoxville, TN; sister Stacy Pointer of Andersonville, TN; 11 grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.

Friends and family will meet at Liberty Baptist Cemetery for the interment which will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Jeremy Allen Puckett, Kingston

Jeremy Allen Puckett, age 44, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on April 1, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: