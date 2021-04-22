TDCI Promotes New NAIC Consumer Home Inventory App

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

App Gives Consumers Fast, Easy Way to Prepare for Emergencies

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is joining the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to raise awareness of the importance of making a home inventory before severe weather or an emergency strikes. The NAIC recently announced the launch of its new Home Inventory App.

The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims.

“Creating an annual home inventory should be an important part of every homeowner’s to-do list when it comes to emergency preparedness,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “The NAIC’s Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to make a safe, secure record of their home’s contents in the event they ever need to file an insurance claim after an emergency.”

The NAIC Home Inventory App, which can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play, gives consumers the ability to:

  • Group belongings by category
  • Scan barcodes for accuracy
  • Upload and export photos with ease
  • Find disaster preparation advice
  • Review information about filing insurance claims

In addition to making a home inventory, Tennessee consumers can take several other steps today to help them prepare for an emergency.

  • Create an emergency kit that includes bottled water, a first-aid kit, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, non-perishable food items, blankets, clothing, prescription medications, eyeglasses, personal hygiene supplies and a small amount of cash.
  • Prepare an evacuation plan and choose two meeting places: one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency (like a fire) and one outside your neighborhood in case you can’t return home.
  • Review insurance policies — whether they are homeowners, renters, flood or health policies — to make sure that adequate coverage is in place should a disaster strike. It is important to note that traditional homeowners policies do not cover floods.
  • The majority of Tennessee homeowners are not covered by flood insurance. Flood insurance can only be purchased through an insurance agent or an insurer participating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If you are in need of an agent that sells flood insurance, you can contact the NFIP Referral Call Center at 1-800-427-4661.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

A Harriman Police High Speed Pursuit lands One in Jail

Just after midnight last night Harriman Police pursued a car after the driver wouldn’t pull …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: