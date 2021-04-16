Stephan Michael Haynes, Harriman

Mr. Stephan Michael Haynes, age 71 of Harriman went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 13, 2021 at The Waters of Clinton Nursing Home with Hospice. Stephan was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia and raised in Ravenswood, West Virginia. He proudly served his country during Vietnam in the United States Air Force. After his time in the military, Stephan worked as a machinist for several years. Later on in his life, he joined the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard until his health began to decline. He loved being able to honor Veterans for their service to our country. Aside from that, he loved to hunt and he loved to fish. Stephan also loved going to church. He was a member of Courts of Praise in Harriman. It’s probably safe to say that Stephan is somewhere in Heaven fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Oleta Haynes
Two brothers: Edwin & Bobby Haynes

He is survived by his wife: Virginia Robinson Haynes
One son: Joe Haynes 
Two step sons: Travis Cook and Paul (Eve) Cook
One daughter: Tammy (Dave) Lacy 
One step daughter: Lisa (Greg) Broyles
One sister: Sharla (Ernie) Cobb
Five Grandsons: Brad, Derek, Gavin, JoJo and Josh
Three Granddaughters: Samantha, Andi and Jenni
Two Step Granddaughters: Emma Broyles and Keilei Cook
And many friends and loved ones. 

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Nick Hill and Rev. Otis Ball officiating. 

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Haynes family.

