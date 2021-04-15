State Rep. Dennis Powers honors retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander with a Norris momento

Pictured are Rep. Powers, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Jerome

Moon from Blount County.

Submitted by Dennis Powers and reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

On April 12, State Rep. Dennis Powers presented Sen. Lamar Alexander with a river rock painted as an owl to be used as a hearth stone.

Rep. Powers commented, “I wish I could take credit for this being a LaFollette Owl from my alma mater, but it was actually a painted sand rock by Manya Pirkle, the first person born in Norris, and a souvenir of the Museum of Appalachia in Norris.

I want to thank Elaine Meyer of the Museum of Appalachia in helping to acquire this memento because Sen. Alexander was an avid supporter of the Museum. Senator Alexander has served not only as U.S. Senator, but as Governor and Secretary of Education and we wish him well in his retirement.”

The Norris Bulletin

P.O. Box 1527, Norris, TN

37828-0209

[email protected]

(865) 209-0313

