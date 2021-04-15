State Rep. Dennis Powers honors retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander with a Norris momento

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 9 Views

Pictured are Rep. Powers, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Jerome
Moon from Blount County.

Submitted by Dennis Powers and reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

On April 12, State Rep. Dennis Powers presented Sen. Lamar Alexander with a river rock painted as an owl to be used as a hearth stone.

Rep. Powers commented, “I wish I could take credit for this being a LaFollette Owl from my alma mater, but it was actually a painted sand rock by Manya Pirkle, the first person born in Norris, and a souvenir of the Museum of Appalachia in Norris.

I want to thank Elaine Meyer of the Museum of Appalachia in helping to acquire this memento because Sen. Alexander was an avid supporter of the Museum. Senator Alexander has served not only as U.S. Senator, but as Governor and Secretary of Education and we wish him well in his retirement.”

The Norris Bulletin
P.O. Box 1527, Norris, TN
37828-0209
[email protected]
(865) 209-0313

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

CNS recognizes small businesses of the year

Main Sail, Automation Technology honored for support of Y-12, Pantex Oak Ridge, Tenn.— Consolidated Nuclear …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: