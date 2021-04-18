Stand-off in Morgan County

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 19 Views

UPDATE – Statement from the TBI:

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Morgan County.

” style=”max-width: 100%; display: block !important”>

Preliminary information indicates at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of reports of a man with a gun to the 200 block of Coal Hill Road in Harriman.  When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who was armed, resulting in a standoff with the individual.  As part of a mutual aid agreement, deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.  According to reports from the scene, as the standoff continued, the individual identified as Paul Crass (DOB: 5/8/98) of Harriman, discharged his firearm resulting in deputies returning fire and striking Crass.  He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

UPDATE: The TBI is on the scene and is in charge of the scene. Sheriff Wayne Potter asked us to be patient for more details.

UPDATE: Suspect was shot once, a non-life threatening injury according to witness. He is now in custody and will be transported to the hospital.

The subjects name is Paul J. Crass. All information has come from a family member that is close to the scene.

Footage from the scene provided by Hershell Freels

https://www.dropbox.com/s/nzk59wlpg30tya1/Video%20Apr%2018%2C%205%2059%2011%20PM.mov?dl=0

We will have more footage from the scene on the BBB TV12 news tomorrow at 5pm.

Previously: Currently there is a stand-off at 288 Coalhill Road at the lower end of Coalhill. There are not many details at this time other than shots have been fired by officers but no details on if the subject has been hit or not. There is a very strong police presence on that end of Coalhill, there is no through traffic at this time.

Shots have just been fired.

According to an eye witness close to the scene, the subject has been shot by officers. But that’s all the details we have at this time.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Police Department promotes “Slow Down Tennessee” to reduce speeding-related crashes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 15, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge Police Department is …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: