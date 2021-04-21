Sonya Faye Edwards Golliher, Rockwood

Check Also

Earl Dean Hazelwood, age 60, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at UT Medical Center. He was a loving husband and father, and he was known for his caring heart, his great sense of humor, and his integrity. He was of the Baptist faith. Earl was preceded in death by his son Harley Travis Hazelwood, parents George Edd and Julia Mae Hazelwood, and brother Carroll Edd Hazelwood. Survivors include his wife Judy Kaye Cox Hazelwood of Kingston, TN, son Cody Hazelwood of Columbia, TN, and daughter-in-law Kristine Hazelwood of Columbia, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN. The funeral service, officiated by Minister David Pryor, will follow. Friends and family are invited to the graveside service, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Hazelwood Cemetery of Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hazelwood Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com