Sonya Faye Edwards Golliher, Rockwood

Sonya Faye Edwards Golliher, age 55 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born January 27, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan. Sonya was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Crossville, Tennessee. She loved her family and their get-togethers. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Andy) and Charlene Edwards and her nephew, Phillip Turner.
Survivors include:
Husband: Raymond S. Golliher of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Brian Luttrell (Becky) of Harriman, Tennessee
Thomas Golliher (Crystal) of Kingston, Tennessee
Dylan Golliher (Donna) of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughters: Jamie Addington (Matt) of Kingston, Tennessee
Jennifer Underwood (Jim) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Becky Miles (Jeremy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Seventeen Grandchildren and two Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Regina Moore (Noland) of Harriman, Tennessee
Sherry Edwards (David) of Crossville, Tennessee
Teresa Hammonds of Crossville, Tennessee
Tammy Moore (Lonnie) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Brothers: Allen Edwards of Nashville, Tennessee
Wayne Edwards of Crossville, Tennessee
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 6-8 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Eddie Davis and Rev. Noland Moore officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 am in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sonya Faye Edwards Golliher.