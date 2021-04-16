Silas Dewayne Bridges, 73

Silas Dewayne Bridges, age 73, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Silas was a hard-working man that started his career in coal mining at age 12. He was a self-taught mechanic that enjoyed working on cars and small engines of all types. Silas loved to talk about God, he loved to pray, and he was a great provider for his family. He never met a stranger. Silas will be deeply missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Letcher Bridges; mother, Mary McNew; sister, Roena Cothren; and grandson, Logan Ousley. He is survived by his wife, Mary McCoy (Bridges); sons, Anthony Ousley (Dedra), Michael Ousley (April); daughter, Jamie Cherry; sister, Jequita Sexton; grandchildren, Cameron and Emily Bridges, Cati Ousley, Whitney Ousley, Grayson Jones, Alexis and Justin Howard, and Hunter LeVeau.

There are no memorial services set at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

