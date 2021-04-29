Sharon Sue Alley, Powell

Sharon Sue Alley, age 66, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center located in Powell, TN. Sharon was an avid lover of nature. She had a “green thumb”, meaning she could grow anything. She loved flowers, especially. Sharon was known for being a caregiver and enjoyed helping everyone in any way she could. She was a CNA for most of her life.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Marion Joseph Hobbs, and her brother, Bobby Pennington.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Catherine Lane of Brooksville, FL; husband, Douglas Alley of Clinton, TN; daughters, Rebekah and Dayonne Burroughs of Rosedale, MD, Junette, Mary, and Heather; brothers, Clarence Pennington and Brooks Hobbs Sr.; sisters, Chlora Thomas, Jenell Nukolezah, Suzanne Penn, Sarah Hamilton, along with seven grandchildren.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time for Sharon.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

