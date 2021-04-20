Sharon Marie Miller, Rockwood

Mrs. Sharon Marie Miller, age 51, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April
17, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 4, 1970 in
Greensboro, North Carolina. Sharon was a Registered Nurse serving at several area nursing homes
and loved life.
Survivors include:
Husband:George Miller of Rockwood, TN
Children & Spouses:Derek Northern of Rockwood, TN
Sammy Reynolds (Miranda) of Crossville, TN
Branden Northern (Jennie) of Oakdale, TN
Jessica Northern of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren:Trevor Reynolds, Zoey Russell, Lucas Northern, and Lerec Northern
Mother:Frances Edwards of Harriman, TN
Siblings & Spouses:Benny Reynolds (Jennifer) of Harriman, TN
Charlie Reynolds (Amanda) of Harriman, TN
Tammy Jones (Greg) of Oakdale, TN
Larry McKinney of Harriman, TN
Lonnie McKinney (Stacey) of Knoxville, TN
Deborah Edgerton of SC
Mother-in-law:Lolita Miller of Harriman, TN
Brother-in-law:T.J. Miller of Harriman, TN
And a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans
Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Oak Grove
Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans
Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon Marie Miller.