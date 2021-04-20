Sharon Marie Miller, Rockwood

Mrs. Sharon Marie Miller, age 51, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April

17, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 4, 1970 in

Greensboro, North Carolina. Sharon was a Registered Nurse serving at several area nursing homes

and loved life.

Survivors include:

Husband:George Miller of Rockwood, TN

Children & Spouses:Derek Northern of Rockwood, TN

Sammy Reynolds (Miranda) of Crossville, TN

Branden Northern (Jennie) of Oakdale, TN

Jessica Northern of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Trevor Reynolds, Zoey Russell, Lucas Northern, and Lerec Northern

Mother:Frances Edwards of Harriman, TN

Siblings & Spouses:Benny Reynolds (Jennifer) of Harriman, TN

Charlie Reynolds (Amanda) of Harriman, TN

Tammy Jones (Greg) of Oakdale, TN

Larry McKinney of Harriman, TN

Lonnie McKinney (Stacey) of Knoxville, TN

Deborah Edgerton of SC

Mother-in-law:Lolita Miller of Harriman, TN

Brother-in-law:T.J. Miller of Harriman, TN

And a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans

Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Oak Grove

Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans

Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon Marie Miller.

