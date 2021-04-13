SFMO Honors Chattanooga Firefighter and Family for Response During Rutherford County I-24 Shooting Incident

Recognition Honors Captain Petty and Family for Bravery

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly recognize the heroism displayed by Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) Captain Brad Petty (Engine 9, Green Shift), his daughter Hannah Petty and his son Kanan Petty on March 6, 2021, while providing medical assistance to a motorist who had been severely injured during a roadway shooting incident along Interstate 24.

TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley presented a plaque along with recognition from Governor Bill Lee to Captain Petty and his family during a ceremony on Monday April 12, 2021, in Chattanooga.

On March 6, 2021, Captain Petty was off duty and traveling near Murfreesboro while returning home to Chattanooga from a wrestling tournament with Kanan and Hannah when they witnessed a car ahead of them swerve off the interstate. A male motorist got out of the car and frantically waved for help from motorists. Captain Petty stopped his car and provided immediate medical attention to a young woman he found in the car who had been struck by a bullet fired from another car. While Captain Petty used a shirt to apply pressure to the girl’s wounds and keep her airway open, Hannah Petty relayed important information about their whereabouts on Interstate 24 to emergency dispatchers who could provide additional medical attention.

“Many know the parable of the Good Samaritan who stopped to help a stranger in need,” said Assistant Commissioner Farley. “As a lifelong firefighter and Rutherford County resident, I know that the men and women of the Tennessee fire service practice the story of the Good Samaritan every day by putting their lives on the line to provide assistance to strangers. I was moved by Captain Petty and his family’s heroism, but I was not surprised to learn that a firefighter would rush to help someone in need. Captain Petty, his daughter and his son displayed the bravery that helps save lives and that Tennessee firefighters show every day.”

Chattanooga Fire Department Chief Phil Hyman said: “I have worked personally with Captain Petty over his career and I know that his character and his passion to serve is exactly what the Chattanooga Fire Department stands for. He is a compassionate and caring person, and honestly his heroic actions do not surprise me at all. His actions in his daily life have molded a wonderful family and also an outstanding crew on Engine 9 Green. Captain Petty is the ideal example of what a professional firefighter should be, and I can’t say enough of how proud I am of him and his family.” Captain Brad Petty added: “I did what any first responder would do when coming across a situation where someone needs help. Our department prepares us to react efficiently and effectively in emergencies and I’m glad I could be there in that moment to assist the young woman with her injuries. I’m proud of how calm my children remained through a very scary situation on a busy interstate. We continue to pray for the victim as she recovers.”

