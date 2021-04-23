“Santa” Charlie Heth Passes Away

Brad Jones 24 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

A man that many kids grew up having pictures made with, some smiling, some crying, but many knew Charlie Heth as Santa, has passed away.

According to a FB post by his sister on Wednesday stated that Charlie was moved back to the hospital from a rehab facility that he was staying in due to a recent amputation surgery that he had due to an infection. She stated that Charlie had pneumonia and was on a ventilator and asked for prayers for him.

My Family always had pictures made with Santa Charlie

Unfortunately, Charlie passed sometime during the night.

Many people have taken to Facebook and shared their families pictures that they have that was made with Santa Charlie. My kids grew up with him as their Santa (I shared a picture of my family with him). Fond memories we will all have of the gentle Santa and his dog.

Charlie faced many health issues over the last few years, some of which forced him into retirement from being Santa. However, we feel that Charlie is well again today.

We will share his funeral arrangements when we receive them.

Charlie loved his dog
Charlie with my Daughter Naomi

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Local students field winning teams at ESTEAM Pitch Series

Jacksboro Middle School students Macey Miesel (center) and Eden Reese (right) make up the first …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: