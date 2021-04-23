“Santa” Charlie Heth Passes Away

A man that many kids grew up having pictures made with, some smiling, some crying, but many knew Charlie Heth as Santa, has passed away.

According to a FB post by his sister on Wednesday stated that Charlie was moved back to the hospital from a rehab facility that he was staying in due to a recent amputation surgery that he had due to an infection. She stated that Charlie had pneumonia and was on a ventilator and asked for prayers for him.

My Family always had pictures made with Santa Charlie

Unfortunately, Charlie passed sometime during the night.

Many people have taken to Facebook and shared their families pictures that they have that was made with Santa Charlie. My kids grew up with him as their Santa (I shared a picture of my family with him). Fond memories we will all have of the gentle Santa and his dog.

Charlie faced many health issues over the last few years, some of which forced him into retirement from being Santa. However, we feel that Charlie is well again today.

We will share his funeral arrangements when we receive them.

Charlie loved his dog

Charlie with my Daughter Naomi

