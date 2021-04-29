Robert “David” Pierce, 72

Robert “David” Pierce took his last breath on April 27, 2021 and entered his forever heavenly home. David

was born on April 24, 1949. He lived an amazing 72 years. He is preceded in death by his loving parents,

Robert “Jack” and Hazel Pierce.

He is survived by 3 daughters & sons-in-law, Shannon and Tim Bolden, Carly and Matt Harrison and Kayla

and Danny Chinn. He also has 6 grandchildren, Timothy Bolden, Paul Bolden and wife Katy, Reed, Cade and

Knox Harrison and Norah Chinn. He is also survived by his life long sidekick, Gene Pierce and a special

friend, Tracey Patterson. He was loved by so many and leaves behind many dear friends.

David was a member of Southwest Baptist Church for many years. His pastor, Larry Bolden and wife, Retta

were also dear friends.

He spent most of his years on a piece of heavy equipment, especially on his backhoe. Working was his passion

and what he loved to do most. In his younger years he enjoyed racing boats. He enjoyed going to ballgames

and NASCAR races with his oldest grandsons. He spent lots of his spare time in the hayfield or in the garden.

Over the last 15 years, David spent many days at Vanderbilt Hospital where they performed an incredible heart

surgery in 2006 that gave our family 15 more amazing years. We will be forever grateful for the amazing

doctors and nurses there.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.

Graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Larry Bolden

officiating. Those wishing to go in procession should be at Fraker Funeral Home by 1:45 pm. Serving as

pallbearers will be Danny, Matt, Paul, Timothy, Tim and Alan Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be BR Ladd

and Gene Pierce. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

