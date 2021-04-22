Robert “Bob” Galazin, Knoxville

Robert “Bob” Galazin, age 78, passed away Thursday, April 8 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Stevens Institute of Technology, Bob worked in the Inks & Coatings industry until he retired in 2006. Bob was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who also enjoyed tennis, Texas Hold ‘Em, and traveling the world.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, and his stepchildren Robert Kimbrough and Kimberly O’Connor. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN in charge of all the arrangements.

