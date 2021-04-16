Roane County Sheriff’s Department is Searching for an inmate that Walked off Work detail

Roane County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a white male that walked off from a Work Detail at the Roane County Recycling Center. They are searching between Bowman Bend Road – to Bluff Road – over to Highway 70. Jeremiah Wayne Holt is the person they are searching for. If you have any information about this subject, please contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Department immediately.
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BLU
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|160
|Height
|5 10
|Admit Date
|12-23-2020
|Admit Time
|8:47 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane