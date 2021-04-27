Roane County Board of Education to Meet Tonight

The Roane County Board of Education will meet this evening at 6pm at The Harriman High School Auditorium, in a work session to discuss the spending of the federal funds given to the system through the last rounds of stimulus funds. The notice also stated that a special called session would follow if needed to place a vote on any decision. The meeting is open to the public.

