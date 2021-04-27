Roane County Board of Education to Meet Tonight

Dudley Evans 2 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Roane County Board of Education will meet this evening at 6pm at The Harriman High School Auditorium, in a work session to discuss the spending of the federal  funds given to the system through the last rounds of stimulus funds. The notice also stated that a special called session would follow if needed to place a vote on any decision. The meeting is open to the public.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Discover Life in America receives a grant from East Tennessee Foundation Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund

Discover Life in America (DLIA) is excited to announce a grant from East Tennessee Foundation …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: